Entropy Technologies LP Takes $188,000 Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTLO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

PTLO opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

