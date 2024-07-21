Entropy Technologies LP Takes $99,000 Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MiMedx Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

