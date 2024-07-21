EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $63.03 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000659 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001608 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

