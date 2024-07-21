EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.89.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

