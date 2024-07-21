EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $7.71 Per Share

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Siebert Williams Shank analyst G. Sorbara expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $7.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

EQT Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $35.88 on Friday. EQT has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in EQT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in EQT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in EQT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.