EQT (EQT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQT Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. EQT has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

