Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 6% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.66 or 0.00035334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $119.37 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,971.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.80 or 0.00586514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00109505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00245777 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00051857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00069952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,006,773 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

