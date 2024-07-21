Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Gap Down to $105.23

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $105.23, but opened at $97.96. Euronet Worldwide shares last traded at $97.87, with a volume of 157,020 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

