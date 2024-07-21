European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.96

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.96 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 85.65 ($1.11). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.12), with a volume of 197,018 shares changing hands.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

European Assets Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.92. The company has a market cap of £310.02 million, a P/E ratio of 861.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Kevin Troup purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £9,680 ($12,553.50). In other European Assets Trust news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($35,014.91). Also, insider Kevin Troup purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £9,680 ($12,553.50). Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.