Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.140–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0 million-$11.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 million.

MRAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,424 shares of company stock valued at $207,009. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

