Exact Sciences Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

