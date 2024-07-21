Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,570,000 after buying an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,877,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 616,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,357,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.