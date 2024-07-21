Financial Comparison: Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) vs. Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS)

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) and Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Xeris Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumos Pharma -2,434.69% -119.87% -85.93% Xeris Biopharma -37.58% -16,662.63% -19.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Xeris Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Xeris Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumos Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Xeris Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lumos Pharma and Xeris Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,132.88%. Xeris Biopharma has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 95.56%. Given Lumos Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Xeris Biopharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Xeris Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumos Pharma $2.05 million 5.78 -$34.03 million ($4.59) -0.32 Xeris Biopharma $163.91 million 2.14 -$62.26 million ($0.47) -5.03

Lumos Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xeris Biopharma. Xeris Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumos Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lumos Pharma has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xeris Biopharma has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xeris Biopharma beats Lumos Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumos Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders. The company has a clinical collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital to evaluate oral LUM-201 in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Lumos Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. It is also developing XP-8121, a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of levothyroxine that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and non-aqueous XeriSol and XeriJect technologies for various therapies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

