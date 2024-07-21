First Busey (BUSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Busey to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.06 million. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Busey Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. First Busey has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 365 shares of company stock worth $7,725 and sold 25,090 shares worth $591,240. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

