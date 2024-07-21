First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.40

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.40 and traded as high as C$16.05. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.05, with a volume of 144,893 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.08.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26.

In other First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Al Mawani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

See Also

