First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.52.

FM stock opened at C$16.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

