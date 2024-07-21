First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSFG Free Report ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

