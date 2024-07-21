First Western Financial (MYFW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFWGet Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFWGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $189.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.61.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

