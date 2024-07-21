Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $682,110.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.33. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

