FMC Co. (FMC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on October 17th

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

FMC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

