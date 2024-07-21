Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortis by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $120,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,653,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,154,000 after acquiring an additional 818,835 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

FTS stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

