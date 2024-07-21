Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $76.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.86.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Forward Air stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $667.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.00.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
