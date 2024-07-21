Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.
FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie boosted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FOX stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that FOX will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
