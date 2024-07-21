Franklin Electric (FELE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Franklin Electric has set its FY24 guidance at $4.22-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.220-4.400 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FELE stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

FELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

