Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

