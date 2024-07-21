FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Head-To-Head Survey

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ProPhase Labs and FSD Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 FSD Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.56%. Given ProPhase Labs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -82.18% -44.96% -25.88% FSD Pharma N/A -74.06% -55.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProPhase Labs and FSD Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $44.38 million 1.34 -$16.78 million ($1.08) -2.89 FSD Pharma N/A N/A -$17.90 million ($0.26) -0.53

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FSD Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats FSD Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. It offers contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; COVID-19 diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including health plans, third party payers, and government organizations; and respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. In addition, the company involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements; and retail operations. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. FSD Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

