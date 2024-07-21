FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FCN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.78. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.81 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.09.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

