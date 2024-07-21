Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $22.02

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $22.54. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1,224 shares.
Fulgent Genetics Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $652.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.
