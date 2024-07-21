FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Aris Mining Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:ARMN)

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Aris Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Aris Mining has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $697.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth $670,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

