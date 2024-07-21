Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.69. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

