GATX (GATX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. GATX has set its FY24 guidance at $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.300-7.700 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GATX opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average is $129.99. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

