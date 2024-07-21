Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,754 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

