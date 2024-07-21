Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Releases Earnings Results

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, reports. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $776.85 million for the quarter.
Getinge AB (publ) Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile
