Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Releases Earnings Results

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, reports. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $776.85 million for the quarter.

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

