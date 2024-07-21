GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.39.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 109.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.