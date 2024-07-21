Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $41.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

GIL stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 212,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

