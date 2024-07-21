Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $43.03 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

