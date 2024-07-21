Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.
Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $43.03 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06.
Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
