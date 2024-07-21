Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ GLBZ opened at $4.63 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

