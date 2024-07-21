Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ GLBZ opened at $4.63 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.63.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glen Burnie Bancorp
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.