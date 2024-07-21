Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $444.71

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 444.71 ($5.77) and traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.78). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 441.95 ($5.73), with a volume of 28,222,928 shares trading hands.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.13) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.68) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 531.25 ($6.89).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 471.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 444.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91. The company has a market cap of £53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,636.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Martin J. Gilbert purchased 10,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($63,026.84). 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

