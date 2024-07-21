Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. 2,593,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,026,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.90.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

