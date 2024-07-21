Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial increased their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $72.63 on Friday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 254.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Globus Medical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

