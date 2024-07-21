Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 2.4 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

