Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,648,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Grab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,326,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 85,670 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 124,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

GRAB opened at $3.38 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

