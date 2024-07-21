Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $939.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance
NYSE:TV opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.88. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.36.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on TV. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
