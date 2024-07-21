GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). 5,335,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 13,807,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

