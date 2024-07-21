GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

