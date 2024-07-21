Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80, RTT News reports. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.
Halliburton Stock Down 5.6 %
Halliburton stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $43.85.
Halliburton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
