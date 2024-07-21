Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63,641 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 710,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 96.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HWC opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.29. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HWC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hancock Whitney

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.