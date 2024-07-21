Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,863,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

