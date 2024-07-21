HealthStream (HSTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. HealthStream has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $30.38 on Friday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $923.55 million, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In related news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

