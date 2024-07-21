Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.25. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,485. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 270.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,495,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

